Investigation Discovery preps two-hour special “Lost Boys of Bucks County”

Discovery Inc.’s true crime and mystery network Investigation Discovery is preparing to launch the two-hour true crime special The Lost Boys of Bucks County next week.

Produced by Story House Productions, the one-off special is set to explore the serial murders of four young men in the sleepy suburb of Bucks County, Philadelphia.

The film will recount the crimes that began on July 5, 2017, when 19-year-old Jimi Patrick (pictured) disappeared without a trace. Two days later, three additional young men from nearby communities – Dean Finocchiaro (19), Tom Meo (21), and Mark Sturgis (22) –also vanished.

After days of sifting through clues, local police and FBI agents began to focus their attention on 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo, who quickly became a person of interest with connections to the missing boys.

Under police interrogation, Dinardo professed his innocence, but a massive search of Dinardo’s sprawling property revealed him to be a “brazen predator” with an accomplice, Sean Kratz.

The Lost Boys of Bucks County premieres Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

Story House’s Carsten Oblaender serves as executive producer alongside co-executive producer Phillip Claroni. Tim Baney executive producers for Investigation Discovery.