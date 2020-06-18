Docs

Investigation Discovery preps two-hour special “Lost Boys of Bucks County”

Discovery Inc.’s true crime and mystery network Investigation Discovery is preparing to launch the two-hour true crime special The Lost Boys of Bucks County next week. Produced by Story House Productions, the one-off special ...
By
June 18, 2020

Discovery Inc.’s true crime and mystery network Investigation Discovery is preparing to launch the two-hour true crime special The Lost Boys of Bucks County next week.

Produced by Story House Productions, the one-off special is set to explore the serial murders of four young men in the sleepy suburb of Bucks County, Philadelphia.

The film will recount the crimes that began on July 5, 2017, when 19-year-old Jimi Patrick (pictured) disappeared without a trace. Two days later, three additional young men from nearby communities – Dean Finocchiaro (19), Tom Meo (21), and Mark Sturgis (22) –also vanished.   

After days of sifting through clues, local police and FBI agents began to focus their attention on 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo, who quickly became a person of interest with connections to the missing boys.

Under police interrogation, Dinardo professed his innocence, but a massive search of Dinardo’s sprawling property revealed him to be a “brazen predator” with an accomplice, Sean Kratz.  

The Lost Boys of Bucks County premieres Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

Story House’s Carsten Oblaender serves as executive producer alongside co-executive producer Phillip ClaroniTim Baney executive producers for Investigation Discovery.

TAGS:
, , , ,

Top Stories

  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
  • RealTalk
    People/Biz

    RealTalk video roundtable: Getting back to business with new production protocols
    By Realscreen Staff
    June 8, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R (1)
    People/Biz

    The Close Up: HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell talks “buzzy” non-scripted
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 5, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search