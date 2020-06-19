Science Channel to explore “Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs”

Science Channel is to premiere the two-hour documentary special Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs later this June.

Produced by Windfall Films, the one-off special will provide “unprecedented access” into the work of archaeologists exploring rarely seen ancient excavation sites across Mexico as they attempt to understand the Aztec empire and reveal its origins.

The Aztecs dominated Mexico more than 700 years ago, developing intricate social, agricultural and political systems that allowed them to conquer large territories and build ambitious projects. Despite these advancements, archaeologists are still attempting to determine how this powerful empire was wiped out by Spanish conquistadors after 200 years of dominance.

Utilizing CGI imagery and cutting-edge archaeological technology, the doc will follow “an extraordinary experiment” to build a replica Aztec pyramid, as investigators seek to solve the mysteries of who the Aztecs were and how they built their empire.

Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs will seek to answer various long-standing queries including where this group of nomadic people originated, how they undertook building pyramids and other ambitious engineering feats, and how the Aztec empire was destroyed.

Windfall’s Dan Kendall and Carlo Massarella serve as executive producers, alongside series producer and director Bella Falk. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Andrew Lessner is producer.

Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs is slated to premiere June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.