Docs

Science Channel to explore “Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs”

Science Channel is to premiere the two-hour documentary special Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs later this June. Produced by Windfall Films, the one-off special will provide “unprecedented access” into the work of archaeologists ...
By
June 19, 2020

Science Channel is to premiere the two-hour documentary special Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs later this June.

Produced by Windfall Films, the one-off special will provide “unprecedented access” into the work of archaeologists exploring rarely seen ancient excavation sites across Mexico as they attempt to understand the Aztec empire and reveal its origins.

The Aztecs dominated Mexico more than 700 years ago, developing intricate social, agricultural and political systems that allowed them to conquer large territories and build ambitious projects. Despite these advancements, archaeologists are still attempting to determine how this powerful empire was wiped out by Spanish conquistadors after 200 years of dominance.

Utilizing CGI imagery and cutting-edge archaeological technology, the doc will follow “an extraordinary experiment” to build a replica Aztec pyramid, as investigators seek to solve the mysteries of who the Aztecs were and how they built their empire.

Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs will seek to answer various long-standing queries including where this group of nomadic people originated, how they undertook building pyramids and other ambitious engineering feats, and how the Aztec empire was destroyed.

Windfall’s Dan Kendall and Carlo Massarella serve as executive producers, alongside series producer and director Bella Falk. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Andrew Lessner is producer.

Lost Pyramids of The Aztecs is slated to premiere June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search