Extra: TVF inks sales to U.S. VOD platforms; ARTE sells “The Blob”

TVF International licenses to North American SVODs

British indie factual distributor TVF International has inked a number of documentary package deals with SVOD platforms across North America.

Heading to Sundance Now are a package of award-winning feature documentaries, including the Hopscotch Films-produced Accidental Anarchist (84 minutes for BBC Storyville); Lekha Singh and Roger Spottiswoode’s Beyond Right and Wrong: Stories of Justice and Forgiveness (90 minutes); Michael Rowley’s Hurdle (87 minutes), which provides an intimate look at the lives of Palestinian youth living under military occupation; and Dear Mandela (93 minutes) from Brave Media.

Sundance Now has also acquired My Enemy, My Brother (85 minutes) from Canada’s Fathom Film Group; The Daughter Tree (80 minutes) from Trinetra Productions; the Academy Award-winning short The Lady in Number 6 (38 minutes) and The Man Who Shot New York / Last Stop Coney Island (88 minutes).

AMC Networks’ SVOD service Acorn TV, meanwhile, has picked up the rights to a package of literary and UK-focused programming that includes Blakeway Productions’ Brilliant Bronte Sisters (1 x 48 minutes) and The Genius of Roald Dahl (1 x 48 minutes), as well as What Larks! Productions’ Narnia’s Lost Poet: The Secret Lives and Loves of CS Lewis (1 x 59 minutes).

Acorn TV has also taken two seasons of the BBC’s Wainwright Walks (4 x 30 and 6 x 30 minutes, from Skyworks) and three seasons of Raw TV’s Digging For Britain (10 x 60 minutes), fronted by Professor Alice Roberts.

ARTE Distribution sells The Blob to PBS NOVA

ARTE Distribution has pre-sold the prime-time science series The Blob: A Genius Without A Brain to PBS science strand ‘NOVA’.

Produced by Hauteville Productions, the series (pictured) blends science fiction, animation and humor to explore a single celled organism, commonly known as a slime mold, whose “capacities are leading scientists to the new world of brainless intelligence and offering a glimpse into the very roots of cognition.”

‘NOVA’ will broadcast the series under the moniker Secret Mind of Slime this fall on PBS.

Secret Mind of Slime is a NOVA Production by Semicolon Pictures for WGBH Boston in association with Hauteville Productions for ARTE France and CNRS Images.

ARTE has also sold and pre-sold The Blob: A Genius Without A Brain to such territories as Japan (NHK), the UK (BBC), Sweden (SVT), France (Planète+), Canada (Radio Canada), Hong Kong (RTHK), China (CCTV), South Korea (EBS), Poland (Planet+) and Serbia (RTS).

The Blob: A Genius Without A Brain is produced by Hauteville Productions and ARTE France in association with NOVA/WGBH Boston, CNRS Images and Planète +.

UKTV’s Dave goes fishing with Mortimer & Whitehouse

UKTV’s male-skewing entertainment channel Dave has acquired Owl Power’s twice-BAFTA nominated Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing from global production and distribution company Keshet International (KI).

Originally produced for BBC2, the series follows lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they catch key species of fish along Britain’s riverbanks.

Owl Power’s Lisa Clark is executive producer on the series.

Season one of the series (6 x 30 minutes) will broadcast on UKTV’s Dave from August this year, with season two (6 x 30 minutes) scheduled to transmit across the network in early 2021.

Elsewhere, Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT has acquired season two, having already acquired the first last year.

UKTV’s acquisitions executive Gaby Sumray brokered the deal and secured the series for Dave.