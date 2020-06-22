Giorgio Stock to exit WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) & Asia-Pacific (APAC), is exiting the group to search for “new opportunities.”

His departure is effective from June 30.

Stock (pictured) was named to the London-based position in August 2019 and was responsible for all entertainment networks, distribution of all networks, advertising sales and the kids networks operations in the EMEA and APAC regions.

He originally joined the WarnerMedia group of companies as president of Turner EMEA in 2013.

As a result, Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia & president of WarnerMedia International Networks, will assume the role on an interim basis while the company searches for Stock’s successor.

“Given the strength of the business in EMEA and APAC, the time is now right for me to move on. It has been a privilege to be associated with some of the industry’s most iconic brands,” said Stock in a statement. “I am particularly proud of how we have been able to raise the profile of our local original productions and tap into the amazing stories and voices that EMEA and APAC have to offer. In a world that in places appears to be isolating, it has been exciting to celebrate both the diversity and the shared experiences that our great stories from across the world can tell.”

“I thank Giorgio for his outstanding achievements in his more than seven years with Turner and WarnerMedia,” added Zeiler. “Giorgio created a culture which focused on teamwork and execution excellence. He encouraged the team to take risks and invest in original programs, many of them award-winning. He repositioned the brands and improved both the operational and financial quality of the company significantly.

“He has been an incredibly valuable voice within the senior team. Giorgio will be missed, and I wish him the very best for his future endeavors.”