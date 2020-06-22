Love Nature orders “Ireland’s Wild Islands” from Crossing the Line

Blue Ant Media-owned wildlife and nature brand Love Nature has commissioned blue-chip series Ireland’s Wild Islands from Irish prodco Crossing the Line.

Irish wildlife and outdoor television presenter Eoin Warner (pictured) will travel by sailboat down the entire Irish Coast, from northernmost Inishtrahull, where huge basking sharks breach, to the monastery walls of Skellig Michael, where storm petrels roost after making an incredible flight from Antarctica

Producers will reveal the “hidden worlds” of Ireland’s storm-battered Atlantic islands and the creatures that live there, including fin whales, golden hares, otters, dolphins, puffins and white tailed eagles.

The Warner-hosted version of Ireland’s Wild Islands is available as a three part series. An extended cut of the series includes two additional, non-hosted, blue chip versions that exclusively highlight the landscape, wildlife and islands themselves.

A Love Nature original commission, Ireland’s Wild Islands is produced in partnership with RTÉ and ARTE France. Blue Ant International will oversee pre-sales and international licensing.

The series is directed by Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker John Murray (The Farthest, On a River in Ireland and Broken Tail) and produced by Cepa Giblin (Broken Tail, Wild Ireland, Wild Journeys).

James Manfull will executive produce the series on behalf of Love Nature.