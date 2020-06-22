“Transhood,” “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” take AFI Docs audience awards

The AFI Docs festival, held online from June 15-21, has unveiled its award winners for this year.

The festival’s audience award for best feature went to Transhood (pictured), directed by Sharon Liese. The film follows four kids of varying ages navigating their experiences as trans youth alongside their families.

The audience award for best short went to Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible, directed by Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi. The film follows a group of Blackfeet women practicing and training in self-defense as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women continues to threaten lives.

The short film grand jury prize went to Abortion Hotline, This is Lisa, directed by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie, which documents activity at an abortion clinic in Philadelphia. The short film special jury award went to Do Not Split from director Andres Hammer, which examines the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

The 18th edition of the AFI Docs festival featured 58 films from 11 countries.