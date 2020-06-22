Docs

“Transhood,” “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” take AFI Docs audience awards

The AFI Docs festival, held online from June 15-21, has unveiled its award winners for this year. The festival’s audience award for best feature went to Transhood (pictured), directed by Sharon ...
By
June 22, 2020

The AFI Docs festival, held online from June 15-21, has unveiled its award winners for this year.

The festival’s audience award for best feature went to Transhood (pictured), directed by Sharon Liese. The film follows four kids of varying ages navigating their experiences as trans youth alongside their families.

The audience award for best short went to Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible, directed by Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi. The film follows a group of Blackfeet women practicing and training in self-defense as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women continues to threaten lives.

The short film grand jury prize went to Abortion Hotline, This is Lisa, directed by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater and Mike Attie, which documents activity at an abortion clinic in Philadelphia. The short film special jury award went to Do Not Split from director Andres Hammer, which examines the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

The 18th edition of the AFI Docs festival featured 58 films from 11 countries.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search