ITV Studios, Elk Entertainment strike deal for non-scripted formats

ITV Studios has acquired all international rights to non-scripted formats and IP from Swedish creator and distributor Elk Entertainment.

The studio acquired Elk Productions in 2017, renaming the business ITV Studios Sweden, and has since held exclusive rights to produce its entertainment formats in the Scandinavian region.

The deal, part of the studio’s effort to ramp up non-scripted IP acquisitions from “selected independent producers,” will see the addition of 65 formats to the catalog of the group’s global entertainment arm, located in the Netherlands and led by president Maarten Mejis.

Titles such as Invincible, Dead Poets, Pyramid of Dreams, Odd One Out, DIY Champions, Brainpower and All Inclusive will become part of the wider ITV Studios portfolio which includes international franchises such as The Voice, Love Island and Come Dine with Me.

ITV Studios also acquired Cook it Yourself, Garden Masters, Herstory2, My Big Day, One Night Only, Portable Talk Show, RUN!/Spring!, Sapiens, Supercrafters and Think.

Elk Entertainment MD Estelle Boden and Mattias Olssen, head of programming, said in a statement: “We have enjoyed many amazing years at Elk Entertainment but we are now looking to take a break and look for a fresh challenge. ITV Studios has been a great production partner to us in the Scandinavian region it feels a natural step to leave the catalog in their safe hands. We are confident that the Creative Network and Global Entertainment teams will deliver super success for the catalog internationally.”