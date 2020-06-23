Outline Productions films “Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country” for Channel 4

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Outline Productions, a division of Tin Roof Media, to follow property expert Sarah Beeny and her family as they transition from city life to countryside living.

The 8 x 60-minute Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country (pictured) will follow Beeny, husband Graham Swift and their four sons as they swap their lives in London to start anew in England’s rural countryside.

The series will accompany the family as they snap up a “semi-derelict former dairy farm” in Somerset, a county in South West England, trading in their hectic lives in the city to build a modern, carbon neutral home surrounded by more than 200 acres of farmland.

In addition to the renovation project, Beeny will look to create an “idyllic yet purposeful” country life for her family by introducing bees and hens, as well as road testing rural businesses like cheesemaking, cider making and chilli growing.

Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country is executive produced by Outline’s Laura Mansfield and Helen Veale. Guy Gilbert serves as series producer and director alongside director Jonathan Profaska, and Isa Campbell who is production executive. Channel 4′s Kate Thomas is commissioning editor.

The lifestyle series is being distributed by Hat Trick International.

“This sunny, escapist and hugely feel-good series taps directly into the daydreams that are, now more than ever, keeping us all going,” said C4′s Thomas in a statement. “A longing for a simpler, slower way of life. Closer contact with family, and a more meaningful relationship with nature. These things have a real resonance right now, and as Sarah and her family guide us through their own journey (which has a few daunting challenges along the way!) I hope that our audience will feel both comforted and inspired.”

“For anyone who’s ever dreamed of leaving the city for a new life in the country or contemplating a new build themselves, this series provides an entertaining and inspiring account of what the reality is like,” added Mansfield, MD of Outline Productions.