Unscripted

Outline Productions films “Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country” for Channel 4

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Outline Productions, a division of Tin Roof Media, to follow property expert Sarah Beeny and her family as they transition from city life to countryside living. The ...
By
June 23, 2020

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Outline Productions, a division of Tin Roof Media, to follow property expert Sarah Beeny and her family as they transition from city life to countryside living.

The 8 x 60-minute Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country (pictured) will follow Beeny, husband Graham Swift and their four sons as they swap their lives in London to start anew in England’s rural countryside.

The series will accompany the family as they snap up a “semi-derelict former dairy farm” in Somerset, a county in South West England, trading in their hectic lives in the city to build a modern, carbon neutral home surrounded by more than 200 acres of farmland.

In addition to the renovation project, Beeny will look to create an “idyllic yet purposeful” country life for her family by introducing bees and hens, as well as road testing rural businesses like cheesemaking, cider making and chilli growing.

Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country is executive produced by Outline’s Laura Mansfield and Helen Veale. Guy Gilbert serves as series producer and director alongside director Jonathan Profaska, and Isa Campbell who is production executive. Channel 4′s Kate Thomas is commissioning editor.

The lifestyle series is being distributed by Hat Trick International.

“This sunny, escapist and hugely feel-good series taps directly into the daydreams that are, now more than ever, keeping us all going,” said C4′s Thomas in a statement. “A longing for a simpler, slower way of life. Closer contact with family, and a more meaningful relationship with nature. These things have a real resonance right now, and as Sarah and her family guide us through their own journey (which has a few daunting challenges along the way!) I hope that our audience will feel both comforted and inspired.”

“For anyone who’s ever dreamed of leaving the city for a new life in the country or contemplating a new build themselves, this series provides an entertaining and inspiring account of what the reality is like,” added Mansfield, MD of Outline Productions.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Kevin Hart Headshot
    Unscripted

    Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 22, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    Unscripted

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • pressnews_1
    Unscripted

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search