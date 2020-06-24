ITV America sets overall deal with Christopher Potts, Jonty Nash’s Nobody’s Hero

ITV America has secured an overall deal with Nobody’s Hero, the production label launched earlier this year by unscripted gurus Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash.

Under terms of the partnership, Potts and Nash (pictured) work alongside the ITV America team to create, develop and produce original and “offbeat” reality programming.

Nobody’s Hero will have access to the Queer Eye producer’s scale and infrastructure.

The deal was negotiated by ITV America’s Danielle Bibbo, EVP of business development and strategy, and by WME, which reps Nobody’s Hero.

Since launching in January 2020, Nobody’s Hero has set original non-scripted projects with a number of broadcasters and streamers, including Netflix, Quibi, History and Nat Geo Wild.

Prior to launching Nobody’s Hero, Potts and Nash both served as SVPs of development at Magical Elves where their production credits included such unscripted hits as Nailed It and Sugar Rush for Netflix, as well as Animal Planet’s Cat vs. Dog.

The pair first met one another while serving as development executives and producers at London-based factual producer Tiger Aspect.

Following his time at Tiger Aspect, Nash went on to become a development executive at Fremantle UK and a producer for BBC Worldwide, before moving to Los Angeles to produce such live studio entertainment series as ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. He joined Magical Elves as VP of development in 2013 and oversaw such series as NBC’s Top Chef Junior, Nickelodeon’s All in with Cam Newton and CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles. He most recently served as head of development for Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas.

Potts, meanwhile, headed development at NBC Universal’s Monkey Kingdom, where he created formats and series including Channel 4′s Made in Chelsea.

He made the jump across the pond in 2015 when he joined Endemol Shine North America as VP of development before boarding Magical Elves in 2016 to develop series including the celebrity reboot of Nat Geo’s Brain Games and Netflix’s Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

“Chris and Jonty’s out of the box approach to IP and format creation in the US, with a particular focus on streaming, is just one of many places we’re headed with ITV America,” said ITV America CEO David George in a statement. “We welcome their refreshingly singular style and look forward to helping build Nobody’s Hero into a powerhouse label within our portfolio.”