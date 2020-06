Television personality Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery Channel to expand upon his Dirty Jobs franchise.

Billed as part reunion, part road-trip, part look-back-special, and part “where-are-they-now,” Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip (pictured) will follow Rowe and the original Dirty Jobs crew as they traverse the country in a mini-RV to revisit past “jobbers” while reminiscing about their time on the series.

Each episode of the four-part series will follow a specific theme – Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals – before culminating in a stop at a unique destination.

The original Dirty Jobs previously ran on Discovery Channel from 2003-2012, and followed Rowe and his team of experts as they performed more than 300 difficult, strange, disgusting or messy occupational duties in all 50 states.

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip is produced for Discovery Channel by MRW Productions and School of Humans.

MRW’s Rowe and Mary Sullivan serve as executive producers alongside School of Humans’ L.C. Crowley and David Barsky. Ben Franzen is supervising producer.

For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Joshua C. Berkley are executive producers. Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip premieres July 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

“Dirty Jobs Forrest Gumped it’s way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever. What began as a simple tribute to my grandfather, has evolved into the granddaddy of ‘essential work’ programming, and I’m humbled everyday by the number of people who continue to watch,” Rowe said in a statement. “Personally, I’ve missed the camaraderie more than anything else — the fun of traveling with a tight-knit crew, meeting the finest people you could ever hope to know, and shooting in all 50 states many times over. Looking back at my favorite moments with the old crew while hitting the open road was the perfect way to reunite, especially at a time like the one we’re all living through now. I know that fans of the show will have as much fun watching, as we did filming.”