The Gurin Company, Strawberry Blond pen transatlantic development deal

Emmy Award-winning production outfit The Gurin Company (Shark Tank, Fridge Wars) has secured a transatlantic development deal with London-based factual producer Strawberry Blond TV.

Under terms of the non-exclusive deal, the two companies will develop and produce unscripted and alternative formats from their respective offices in Los Angeles and London.

Phil Gurin‘s (pictured right) The Gurin Company and Strawberry Blond, which was founded by former Warner Bros and Disney exec Steve Wynne (left), have both begun pitching projects to broadcasters in the U.S. and the UK. The slate currently includes the entertainment formats 24 Hours from Here and The Wedding Race, reality series Malled In, and comedy dating format Comic Attraction.

The Gurin Company’s production credits include ABC’s Shark Tank, CBC Canada’s culinary competition Fridge Wars which is soon to debut on The CW in the U.S., and NBC’s The Spelling Bee.

Strawberry Blond, meanwhile, produces BBC’s The Playlist, Channel 4′s The Great British Dig and Dave News for UKTV’s male-skewing entertainment channel Dave.

“Phil is the nicest and smartest person in TV, even though he’s American. We’re genuinely excited to be finally working together and not just drinking wine,” quipped Strawberry Blond CEO Wynne in a statement.

“Apparently Steve runs the nicest place to work in British TV, which worries me about the state of the UK industry,” added Gurin. “Still, he and his team say they are enormously talented, so why not believe them? Plus, we have come up with some killer formats together, so there’s that.”