Formats

The Gurin Company, Strawberry Blond pen transatlantic development deal

Emmy Award-winning production outfit The Gurin Company (Shark Tank, Fridge Wars) has secured a transatlantic development deal with London-based factual producer Strawberry Blond TV. Under terms of the non-exclusive deal, the two ...
By
June 24, 2020

Emmy Award-winning production outfit The Gurin Company (Shark TankFridge Wars) has secured a transatlantic development deal with London-based factual producer Strawberry Blond TV.

Under terms of the non-exclusive deal, the two companies will develop and produce unscripted and alternative formats from their respective offices in Los Angeles and London.

Phil Gurin‘s (pictured right) The Gurin Company and Strawberry Blond, which was founded by former Warner Bros and Disney exec Steve Wynne (left), have both begun pitching projects to broadcasters in the U.S. and the UK. The slate currently includes the entertainment formats 24 Hours from Here and The Wedding Race, reality series Malled In, and comedy dating format Comic Attraction.

The Gurin Company’s production credits include ABC’s Shark Tank, CBC Canada’s culinary competition Fridge Wars which is soon to debut on The CW in the U.S., and NBC’s The Spelling Bee.

Strawberry Blond, meanwhile, produces BBC’s The Playlist, Channel 4′s The Great British Dig and Dave News for UKTV’s male-skewing entertainment channel Dave.

“Phil is the nicest and smartest person in TV, even though he’s American. We’re genuinely excited to be finally working together and not just drinking wine,” quipped Strawberry Blond CEO Wynne in a statement.

“Apparently Steve runs the nicest place to work in British TV, which worries me about the state of the UK industry,” added Gurin. “Still, he and his team say they are enormously talented, so why not believe them? Plus, we have come up with some killer formats together, so there’s that.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Kevin Hart Headshot
    People/Biz

    Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 22, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search