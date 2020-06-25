CNN, HLN set “Diana”, “Murder Nation” as part of 2020-21 originals series slate

CNN and true crime sister network HLN have slated a lineup of original series for 2020 and 2021.

Adding to CNN’s portfolio of premium non-fiction content, the Warner Media-owned pay-TV channel will debut two new original series for 2020.

Previously-announced titles include The Story of Late Night, airing this summer; First Ladies, premiering in the fall; Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci, slated for 2021; and Lincoln: An American President (working title), also scheduled to broadcast in 2021.

CNN will air the October Films-produced six-parter Diana in 2021. The docuseries reveals how the late Diana, Princess of Wales — a “fashion icon, humanitarian, hopeless romantic, aristocratic rebel and dedicated mother” — rejected the status quo and influenced the world.

The eight-part series History of Sitcom from Cream Productions will explore memorable moments and characters in television; while Jersualem (w/t), produced by eOne-owned Blackfin, is a six-part series that tells the story of the city through six conflict and rivalries. Both series will premiere in 2021.

CNN has also slated the Raw TV-produced four-part series Reframed: The Many Lives of Marilyn Monroe (w/t), which explores the life and legacy of the late American actress; and The Woman Who Took Down The KKK (w/t), a four-part series from Blumhouse Pictures that tells the story of a Black woman in the south who “brought down the Ku Klux Klan,” for 2021.

Finally, HLN will premiere Murder Nation (w/t) in 2021.

Each four-episode season of Murder Nation (w/t) will delve into “mysterious and iconic” murder cases from specific U.S. cities in states such as California, Louisiana and Alasksa. The series is produced for HLN by Glass Entertainment Group.