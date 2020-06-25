People/Biz

Cream Films inks copro deal with Indrani, GK Reid for social justice docs

Cream Films, a division of Toronto-based Cream Productions, has struck a coproduction partnership with acclaimed Indian-Canadian director, photographer and activist Indrani and producer, multidisciplinary artist and social justice advocate GK ...
By
June 25, 2020

Cream Films, a division of Toronto-based Cream Productions, has struck a coproduction partnership with acclaimed Indian-Canadian director, photographer and activist Indrani and producer, multidisciplinary artist and social justice advocate GK Reid.

Under the deal, Cream, Indrani and Reid will create, develop, and produce feature documentaries with a focus on social justice.

The duo will work closely alongside Cream president Kate Harrison Karman and Corey Russell, veteran documentary producer (The Go-Go’s) and Cream Films’ EVP.

Indrani’s recent film Girl Epidemic earned the Disruptive Innovator award at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Her other films include Legendary Lady White Snake and Till Human Voices Wake Us. She has created images for more than 300 brands, from Pepsi and Nike to L’Oreal, and has been published in media outlets from HBO to CNN and the New York Times to Vanity Fair. Discovered and mentored by David Bowie, Indrani created the debut album art for Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

Her works are exhibited in museums worldwide and part of the permanent collections of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian, DC.

Reid has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Channing Tatum, Kanye West, Prince and David Bowie, among others.

He has produced and directed branding and campaigns for global companies such as Louis Vuitton, LVMH, Barney’s, Hugo Boss, L’Oreal Paris, Lancome, Shiseido, Pantene, Volvo, Jaguar, Verizon, Nike and Pepsi.

Karman said in a statement: “Indrani is a true tour de force – a powerful artist and filmmaker who yields her creative lens for social justice and change. As we continue to prioritize feature documentaries, her international reach and her provocative storytelling with a purpose in collaboration with GK is exactly what we want Cream Films to symbolize.”

 

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

