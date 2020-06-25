People/Biz

Exclusive: The Content Group rebrands Collins Avenue Entertainment

June 25, 2020

Asylum Entertainment Group’s content collective The Content Group has rebranded Collins Avenue Entertainment as Story Street Entertainment.

The rebrand follows Jeff Collins‘ decision to depart from Collins Avenue Entertainment, the eponymous production company he founded more than a decade ago, before the studio was acquired by The Content Group in January. In that time, the production outfit has managed to set multiple projects across a wide variety of networks and platforms.

Story Street will continue to build on Collins Avenue’s long-standing success in the lifestyle genre (Dance Moms) while expanding into new programming areas, including true crime content and shiny floor formats.

Under the new moniker, the company will also target third party formats to be adapted in the U.S.

Oversight of Story Street Entertainment will continue to fall under the purview of Jodi Flynn (pictured right), president of The Content Group.

Flynn will work alongside Story Street’s Lindsay Schwartz (left), SVP of development; Andi Walker, executive director of development; and Mitchell Parness, development exec.

Story Street will continue to complement The Content Group and Asylum Entertainment Group’s umbrella of companies that currently includes the scripted-focused Clovis Entertainment and the podcast and audio-forward firm Audity.

“Lindsay and her team bring a tremendous amount of experience and creativity to The Content Group – they’ve come out of the gate strong and have been successful in just a short few months. They are a great addition to the collective of companies we are building,” The Content Group’s Flynn said in a statement.

“I’ve been leading the creative behind this incredibly successful lifestyle brand for a long time,” added Schwartz. “As we expand and explore new genres, it seems fitting for a fresh start with ‘story’ at the center of our name. Regardless of our programming, we are dedicated first and foremost to compelling and bold storytelling.”

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

