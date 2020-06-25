People/Biz

LeBron James, Maverick Carter launch The SpringHill Company with investor backing

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have united SpringHill Entertainment, The Robot Company and Uninterrupted to create global consumer and entertainment brand The SpringHill Company, with backing from Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, ...
By
June 25, 2020

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have united SpringHill Entertainment, The Robot Company and Uninterrupted to create global consumer and entertainment brand The SpringHill Company, with backing from Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, Sister and SC.Holdings.

The newly formed board is led by James as chairman and Carter as CEO. It includes Serena Williams, Elisabeth Murdoch, Marc Rowan, Paul Wachter, Michael Rapino, B.Scott Minerd and Tom Werner.

Leadership includes chief content officer Jamal Henderson; COO Devin Johnson; CFO Louisa Chen; CMO Paul Rivera; chief creative officer Ricardo Viramontes; general counsel and GM Jennifer Lewis; chief people and culture officer Camille Booth; and EVP of strategy and operations Matthew Trunzo.

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches. The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve,” James said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Uninterrupted, SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company under one roof with a singular mission to empower,” Carter added. “Together with our new partners and incredible team, we are building a consumer and entertainment business that’s committed to diversity, that’s unafraid to stand up for what we believe in and that’s resonating with our community.”

Original content properties in the organization’s stable include The Shop: Uninterrupted, Kneading Dough and More Than An Athlete. Premium content projects from film and TV prodco SpringHill Entertainment include non-scripted series such as NBC’s The Wall and Quibi’s I Promise (pictured), along with a host of titles created in partnership with HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Warner Brothers, ESPN+, Fox Sports and DAZN.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
  • Kevin Hart Headshot
    People/Biz

    Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 22, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search