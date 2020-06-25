LeBron James, Maverick Carter launch The SpringHill Company with investor backing

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have united SpringHill Entertainment, The Robot Company and Uninterrupted to create global consumer and entertainment brand The SpringHill Company, with backing from Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, Sister and SC.Holdings.

The newly formed board is led by James as chairman and Carter as CEO. It includes Serena Williams, Elisabeth Murdoch, Marc Rowan, Paul Wachter, Michael Rapino, B.Scott Minerd and Tom Werner.

Leadership includes chief content officer Jamal Henderson; COO Devin Johnson; CFO Louisa Chen; CMO Paul Rivera; chief creative officer Ricardo Viramontes; general counsel and GM Jennifer Lewis; chief people and culture officer Camille Booth; and EVP of strategy and operations Matthew Trunzo.

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches. The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve,” James said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Uninterrupted, SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company under one roof with a singular mission to empower,” Carter added. “Together with our new partners and incredible team, we are building a consumer and entertainment business that’s committed to diversity, that’s unafraid to stand up for what we believe in and that’s resonating with our community.”

Original content properties in the organization’s stable include The Shop: Uninterrupted, Kneading Dough and More Than An Athlete. Premium content projects from film and TV prodco SpringHill Entertainment include non-scripted series such as NBC’s The Wall and Quibi’s I Promise (pictured), along with a host of titles created in partnership with HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Warner Brothers, ESPN+, Fox Sports and DAZN.