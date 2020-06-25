Netflix pumps up unscripted slate with dating series duo

Netflix is bolstering its unscripted lineup with two docuseries, Indian Matchmaking and Love on the Spectrum, Realscreen has confirmed.

Indian Matchmaking, from IPC Television, sees single millennials abandon dating apps and seek expert advice from elite Indian matchmaker Seema Taparia.

Episodes of the 8 x 60-minute series follows the singles — from U.S. cities such as Houston and Chicago to Mumbai — as they go on first dates to find lifelong love.

Indian Matchmaking premieres July 16. J.C. Begley will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Smriti Mundhra.

The five-episode Love on the Spectrum, meanwhile, will follow young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate matters of love and relationships.

Love on the Spectrum — which first aired on ABC Australia in Oct. 2019 — is produced by Blue Ant Media-owned Northern Pictures, with the support of Screen Australia and in association with ABC Television. The Australian docuseries followed seven singles over four episodes.

The show will be branded as a Netflix original in all countries outside of Australia.

Cian O’Clery is director and Karina Holden is executive producer.