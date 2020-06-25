RTS Craft and Design Awards opens for entries with new chair, casting category

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has launched the RTS Craft & Design Awards, introducing a new category and a new chair.

The British awards ceremony has added a casting category, highlighting the efforts of casting directors from any genre.

In addition, the vice president of content for Netflix in the UK, Anne Mensah (pictured), has been named as the chair of the Craft & Design Awards this year.

Now accepting entries from individual crafts people and broadcasters across 31 categories until Sept. 1, RTS will announce the winners in a celebration set for November.

Juries take into consideration production difference, budget and time scale involved. Entries must have transmitted between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020, and the entry fee has been reduced in light of challenges posed by COVID-19. More info on how to enter is here.

“As we face unprecedented times in the television industry, it is even more important we recognize the tireless creativity and hard work that goes into the amazing output of the UK television community,” said Mensah, in a statement.

Craft & Design Awards unscripted categories include the casting award, make up design, production design, costume design, documentary/factual and non-drama productions director, multicamera director, photography, light and multicamera, sound in entertainment and non-drama productions, editing in documentary/factual, and music awards for original title music and original score.

The Royal Television Society determines who should receive The RTS Special Award, honoring an individual or group from any area of program making who has made an outstanding contribution within the qualifying year, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award.