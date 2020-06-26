“Roma”, “Pure Unknown” score at Sunny Side ’20 awards

Sunny Side of the Doc’s Connected Edition wrapped yesterday (June 25) with multiple prizes going to Olha Zhurba’s Roma and Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo’s Pure Unknown.
More than 1,700 accredited industry members took part in the first-ever digital edition of the festival and conference, with participants coming from countries rarely seen in La Rochelle, including Kenya, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Serbia, Bulgaria and beyond.
“It’s an excellent result for our first Connected Edition which has been able to bring together the documentary community from around the world,” said Mathieu Béjot, director of strategy and development, in a statement. “For the very first time, the ratio of French to international accredited industry delegates is equal at 50/50, which gives us material to think about the global reach an online event can have.”
In addition to the video library and virtual marketplace, Sunny Side ’20 also featured a conference program with a mix of pre-recorded conferences, interactive sessions and more. PiXii Festival, meanwhile, featured immersive experiences (AR, VR, 360-degree, binaural sound and physical installations).
Pure Unknown, from Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo, tells the story of a female Italian forensic scientist’s crusade to find out who all of the unidentified bodies in the city morgues are, and why authorities don’t care more about them. It was named the winner of the East Doc Market Award, DAE Talent Encouragement Award, and received invitations from Movies that Matter and DOK Leipzig.
Meanwhile, Olha Zhurba’s Roma (working title; pictured) from Moon Man in Ukraine, is a coming-of-age story of a Ukrainian teenager as he endures living on the streets. It picked up the Best Social Pitch prize, Meeting Point Vilnius Award, and a festival invite to DOK.FEST Munich.
The 32nd edition of Sunny Side of the Doc and the 5th edition of PiXii Festival will take place on June 21-24, 2021, with a focus on documentary coproductions with Central and Eastern Europe.
The full list of the Sunny Side of the Doc awards winners follows below:
PITCH PRIZES
Best History Pitch
Kozak, Dot TV & Films, Ireland
Best Social Issues Pitch
Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; and Final Cut For Real, Denmark
Winner of the Sunny Side of the Doc Award at East Doc Platform 2020
Best Digital Experiences Pitch
Ancestral Secret VR, Galgo Storytelling, Chile
Best Science Pitch
Behind Lucy, Somadrome, Spain
Best Wildlife Pitch
The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland
Best Arts & Culture Pitch/West Lake IDF Award
The Mayor, Me, Mussolini and the Museum, Road Television, Italy; Illégitime Défense, France
Archives Storytelling Award
A Perfect Spy, Little Big Story, France
SPECIAL PRIZES
East Doc Market Award
Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland
DAE Talent Encouragement Award
Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland
Dox Box Mentoring Prize
System Terror, Tondowski Films, Germany
AIDC Award
Long Live My Happy Head, Melt the Fly, Scotland
Meeting Point Vilnius Award
Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; Final Cut For Real, Denmark
IMZ Award
E. Is for Escovedo: The Sheila E. Story (working title), Walnut & Rose Pictures, United States
FESTIVAL INVITATIONS
“The surge of solidarity between many partner festivals, which were forced to cancel or postpone their editions, enabled the allocation of endowments in the form of benefits in kind to several projects presented during the pitching sessions,” said a statement from Sunny Side.
DOK.FEST Munich
Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; Final Cut For Real, Denmark
Movies That Matter Film Festival
Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland
Hot Docs
Long Live My Happy Head, Melt the Fly, Scotland
DOK Leipzig
Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland
WCSFP
Behind Lucy, Somadrome, Spain
Wildscreen Festival
The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland
Jackson Wild
The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland