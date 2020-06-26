“Roma”, “Pure Unknown” score at Sunny Side ’20 awards

Sunny Side of the Doc’s Connected Edition wrapped yesterday (June 25) with multiple prizes going to Olha Zhurba’s Roma and Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo’s Pure Unknown.

More than 1,700 accredited industry members took part in the first-ever digital edition of the festival and conference, with participants coming from countries rarely seen in La Rochelle, including Kenya, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Serbia, Bulgaria and beyond.

“It’s an excellent result for our first Connected Edition which has been able to bring together the documentary community from around the world,” said Mathieu Béjot, director of strategy and development, in a statement. “For the very first time, the ratio of French to international accredited industry delegates is equal at 50/50, which gives us material to think about the global reach an online event can have.”

In addition to the video library and virtual marketplace, Sunny Side ’20 also featured a conference program with a mix of pre-recorded conferences, interactive sessions and more. PiXii Festival, meanwhile, featured immersive experiences (AR, VR, 360-degree, binaural sound and physical installations).

Pure Unknown, from Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo, tells the story of a female Italian forensic scientist’s crusade to find out who all of the unidentified bodies in the city morgues are, and why authorities don’t care more about them. It was named the winner of the East Doc Market Award, DAE Talent Encouragement Award, and received invitations from Movies that Matter and DOK Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Olha Zhurba’s Roma (working title; pictured) from Moon Man in Ukraine, is a coming-of-age story of a Ukrainian teenager as he endures living on the streets. It picked up the Best Social Pitch prize, Meeting Point Vilnius Award, and a festival invite to DOK.FEST Munich.

The 32nd edition of Sunny Side of the Doc and the 5th edition of PiXii Festival will take place on June 21-24, 2021, with a focus on documentary coproductions with Central and Eastern Europe.

The full list of the Sunny Side of the Doc awards winners follows below:

PITCH PRIZES

Best History Pitch

Kozak, Dot TV & Films, Ireland

Best Social Issues Pitch

Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; and Final Cut For Real, Denmark

Winner of the Sunny Side of the Doc Award at East Doc Platform 2020

Best Digital Experiences Pitch

Ancestral Secret VR, Galgo Storytelling, Chile

Best Science Pitch

Behind Lucy, Somadrome, Spain

Best Wildlife Pitch

The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland

Best Arts & Culture Pitch/West Lake IDF Award

The Mayor, Me, Mussolini and the Museum, Road Television, Italy; Illégitime Défense, France

Archives Storytelling Award

A Perfect Spy, Little Big Story, France

SPECIAL PRIZES



East Doc Market Award

Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland

DAE Talent Encouragement Award

Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland

Dox Box Mentoring Prize

System Terror, Tondowski Films, Germany

AIDC Award

Long Live My Happy Head, Melt the Fly, Scotland

Meeting Point Vilnius Award

Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; Final Cut For Real, Denmark

IMZ Award

E. Is for Escovedo: The Sheila E. Story (working title), Walnut & Rose Pictures, United States

FESTIVAL INVITATIONS

“The surge of solidarity between many partner festivals, which were forced to cancel or postpone their editions, enabled the allocation of endowments in the form of benefits in kind to several projects presented during the pitching sessions,” said a statement from Sunny Side.

DOK.FEST Munich

Roma (working title), Moon Man, Ukraine; Tangerine Tree, The Netherlands; Final Cut For Real, Denmark

Movies That Matter Film Festival

Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland

Hot Docs

Long Live My Happy Head, Melt the Fly, Scotland

DOK Leipzig

Pure Unknown, Jump Cut, Italy; Sisyfos Film, Sweden; Amka Film Production, Switzerland

WCSFP

Behind Lucy, Somadrome, Spain

Wildscreen Festival

The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland

Jackson Wild

The Tiger Mafia, HOOK Film, Switzerland