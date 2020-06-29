Netflix’s “Cheer”, “Queer Eye” secure Critics Choice Real TV Awards wins

Netflix series Cheer and Queer Eye tied for the most wins at this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) and non-fiction producers’ organization NPACT revealed Monday (June 29).

The awards – recognizing excellence in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms — were announced via a release in the absence of a live ceremony due to COVID-19.

Cheer and Queer Eye (pictured) each secured two awards — Cheer for Unstructured Series and Male Star of The Year Jerry Harris, and Queer Eye for Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show and Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series.

The Culinary Show category resulted in a tie, with both Food Network’s Chopped and Bravo’s Top Chef honored.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) won in the Competition Series category; while The Voice (NBC) took the top prize for Competition Series: Talent/Variety.

Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, meanwhile, took home the hardware for best Structured Series and ABC’s Shark Tank was fitted in the Business Show category.

Elsewhere, ESPN’s The Last Dance walked away with the Sports Show prize.

Marking another win for Netflix, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich took best Crime/Justice Series.

PBS’s long-running investigative documentary strand ‘Frontline’ took the top prize in the Ongoing Documentary Series category, while Hulu’s four-part political docuseries Hillary, directed by Nanette Burstein, won best Limited Documentary Series.

ABC’s Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time took the top prize in the Game Show category and Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil was recognized as the best Travel/Adventure Series.

In the Animal/Nature Show category, BBC America’s Seven Worlds, One Planet came out on top. Hit Netflix dating format Love is Blind won best Relationship Show.

HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation secured the win in the Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show category.

Other winners include: Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Short Form Series); TNT’s Chasing the Cure (Live Show); Bravo’s What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Interactive Show); Sandra Lee, star of TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper, for Female Star of the Year; and Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek, for best Show Host.

As previously announced, Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst received this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry. Probst is a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host.

Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, also won the most awards, topping eight categories — including the peer-voted Outstanding Achievement in Non-fiction Programming by a Network or Streaming Platform.

The second peer-voted award — Outstanding Achievement in Non-fiction Production — went to London-headquartered Raw TV, the production company behind Gold Rush and feature doc Three Identical Strangers.

The honorees for the two peer-voted awards are selected by the members of NPACT. These awards celebrate the “excellence and innovation” that happens behind the scenes to create, develop, produce and deliver every show to the viewing public.

For the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as executive producers. Michelle Van Kempen is executive producer for NPACT. The full list of nominees, and acceptance videos, can be found here.

Photo courtesy Netflix