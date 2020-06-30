Greenwich Entertainment takes theatrical, home ent rights to Jimmy Carter doc

Indie film distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the North American theatrical and home entertainment rights to Mary Wharton’s feature-length documentary Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.

The film had its world premiere June 21 as part of the digital AFI Docs Fest after originally being scheduled to open the 19th Tribeca Film Festival in April prior to the event’s postponement.

Greenwich will release the film in theaters this September.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President – directed by Wharton, produced by Chris Farrell and written by Bill Flanagan — will have its broadcast debut on CNN this month.

The film explores the role of popular music in propelling a relatively unknown candidate from Georgia to the White House, and the role that music played in Carter’s life and work.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President illustrates how Carter’s appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and Willie Nelson “transcended racial and generational divides” and helped define his administration.

It combines interviews with Carter and an “eclectic” cast of contributors including Nelson, Bono, Dylan, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffet, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Roseanne Cash, Andrew Young and Madeline Albright.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President also includes arhicval live performances from Nelson, Buffet, Simon and Dylan, among others.

The deal was negotiated by Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn at Greenwich Entertainment and by Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President is a Not Just Peanuts production. It was financed by Thunder Moccasin Pictures. Dave Kirkpatrick served as a producer.

Executive producers include Dan Braun, Peter Conlon, David Crawford and Wharton.