Paul Hamann’s Wild Pictures to shut its doors this fall

Wild Pictures, the British indie producer launched by Paul Hamann, is closing its doors after nearly 15 years due to financial challenges posed by the impact of the novel coronavirus upon the content industry, Realscreen has confirmed.

Hamann (pictured), who has served as managing director and creative director, will shutter the company he founded in January 2006 this fall before returning to the independent filmmaking sector, according to Broadcast which first reported this story.

The company had 13 staff members, including executive producers Alicia Kerr and Tom Anstiss, development executive Wendy Robbins, head of production Liz Lee and production manager Kath Shannon.

Throughout its years of operation, Wild Pictures had built up a reputation for making access-led films with high production values which were “produced with intelligence and sensitivity” while focusing on major institutions and strong human-interest stories.

In addition, Wild Pictures had previously secured a first-look deal with TCB Media Rights and before that, a multi-year distribution deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The UK factual studio has produced several award-winning projects, including Channel 4′s My Grandparents’ War and Women Who Kill, ITV1′s The Forgotten Children, BBC1′s Stalkers, BBC2′s Execution of a Teenage Girl and The Funeral Murders, and Discovery’s The World’s Tallest Man.

Further popular factual credits in Wild Pictures’ production stable included BBC1′s The Billion Dollar Chicken Shop, ITV1′s Princess Cruises: The Cruise and London Zoo: The Zoo, as well as BBC1′s Miriam’s Big American Adventure and The Trouble with Women, ITV1′s In Charlie Chaplin’s Footsteps with Terry Jones.

Hamann had previously served as head of documentaries and history at the BBC and was creative director over a four-year period at Shine prior to its incorporation into Endemol Shine Group.