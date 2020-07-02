People/Biz

Pulse Films' non-fiction head Jon Alwen launches doc-focused indie

Pulse Films’ head of non-fiction Jon Alwen is stepping down from his post at the producer-distributor to launch his own indie, Astronaut Films. Based in London with a global outlook, Astronaut’s focus ...
July 2, 2020

Pulse Films’ head of non-fiction Jon Alwen is stepping down from his post at the producer-distributor to launch his own indie, Astronaut Films.

Based in London with a global outlook, Astronaut’s focus is on premium documentaries for international and UK markets.

“I loved my time at Pulse and am very proud of the work we created but it’s the perfect time to set out on my own,” Alwen said in a statement. “Despite the current situation the documentary market has never been healthier, we’ve got a plethora of outlets to work with and a global audience hungry for high-end content. There’s also a huge number of exciting directorial voices with stories they’re desperate to tell about this extraordinary period we are all living through. We want to give them the best possible home and find the perfect partners for their work.”

Last year, Alwen oversaw the team at Pulse that delivered Bikram: Yogi, Guru and Predator for Netflix; Apple’s Beastie Boys Story; The Case Died with Her for NBC; and Inside Missguided and Prue Leith: Adoption and Me to Channel 4 in the UK.

Pulse, owned by Vice Media, has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles and Milan.

Alwen was previously head of documentaries at All3Media’s Lion TV. Prior to that, he served as executive producer at Voltage TV, where his credits include BBC feature documentary One Deadly Weekend7 Days in Summer (BBC2); Killing at the Carwash (BBC3); Inside the Factory (BBC2); Pompeii’s Final Hours (Five); and NHS: £2bn a week and Counting (C4).

 

