Banijay completes Endemol Shine acquisition, Sophie Turner Laing exits

Banijay has completed its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group following approval by the European Commission in a deal that will see the French-headquartered group become the largest international content producer-distributor.

The combined group will be led by CEO Marco Bassetti (pictured) with Sophie Turner Laing stepping down from her role as Endemol Shine Group (ESG) chief.

Turner Laing, departing the newly-formed giant July 10, said the deal marks a “creatively rich, commercially successful and relentlessly prolific five and half years” at ESG.

“As the start of an exciting new chapter in the company’s story, it is also the appropriate time for me to step down as CEO, and I wish Marco and his team the very best for the future,” she added.

Banijay reached an agreement to acquire the global producer-distributor — previously co-owned by The Walt Disney Company — in October.

The closed deal sees Banijay scale up significantly to approximately 200 entities across 22 countries, ramp up distribution division Banijay Rights (helmed by former Endemol Shine International chief Cathy Payne), and build a catalog of over 88,000 hours of multi-genre premium entertainment brands.

Total pro-forma revenue of the combined group for 2019 reached approximately €2.7 billion (USD$3.04 billion).

As of today, Banijay represents a number of brands and global formats including Survivor, Big Brother, Temptation Island, MasterChef, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Wall, Hunted, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Deal or No Deal?.