MGM Television, K2 Studios set copro deal for nature, wildlife content

MGM Television and Los Angeles-based K2 Studios — a producer-distributor of documentary films for specialty theaters – have partnered to coproduce premium nature, wildlife, science and adventure programming. The deal — part of ...
July 3, 2020

MGM Television and Los Angeles-based K2 Studios — a producer-distributor of documentary films for specialty theaters – have partnered to coproduce premium nature, wildlife, science and adventure programming.

The deal — part of MGM’s push into factual, docs and specials — includes coproduction of eight documentary TV series, distribution of K2 library content and a first-look deal for new K2 content.

Sea Lions: Life By a Whisker (pictured), the first K2 release born from the partnership, will continue its rollout this summer as theaters open post-pandemic.

K2 Studios president Mark Kresser will continue to oversee all production and distribution for IMAX and Giant Screen markets, and will executive produce the initial eight TV series in partnership with David Gross’s Definition Studios, which will also handle post production in Australia.

Ryan Kresser, cofounder and longtime CEO of cable television network Havoc Television, will head up K2′s newly expanded TV division, while K2 founder and CEO Bob Kresser will continue to focus on Giant Screen film development.

K2 has executive produced, produced or distributed 16 titles for IMAX and other Giant Screen theaters worldwide including documentary films Fighter Pilot and Journey to Space.

MGM’s new factual division is based out of London and headed by EVP Richard Bedser. The division is focused on creating premium factual content and partnering with documentary talent globally.

    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
