Banijay rolls out “re-imagined” brand identity after Endemol Shine takeover

After finalizing its deal to acquire Endemol Shine Group last week, international content powerhouse Banijay is rolling out a new, “contemporary” brand identity.

The combined group will retain the Banijay name and the “majority” of its production labels will retain their original identities with a “nod to the B” including those under the Endemol Shine banner (as pictured for Survivor).

Banijay Rights continues to lead distribution activities, while all territory-level holding companies will switch to Banijay.

As part of its “re-imagined brand,” Banijay has implemented new logos (pictured below) and overhauled its website.

Paris-headquartered Banijay now has a global footprint spanning 22 territories, 120-plus production companies and a catalog comprising more than 88,000 hours of IP.

CEO Marco Bassetti said in a statement: “The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a major gear shift for our business and that had to be represented in our branding… Celebrating our values, the significant breadth of our new offering and our continued investment in innovative IP, the simple, yet effective branding, provides standout alongside versatility, and we hope in years to come, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking storymaking and a stamp of excellence.”