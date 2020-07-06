People/Biz

Banijay rolls out “re-imagined” brand identity after Endemol Shine takeover

After finalizing its deal to acquire Endemol Shine Group last week, international content powerhouse Banijay is rolling out a new, “contemporary” brand identity. The combined group will retain the Banijay name ...
By
July 6, 2020

After finalizing its deal to acquire Endemol Shine Group last week, international content powerhouse Banijay is rolling out a new, “contemporary” brand identity.

The combined group will retain the Banijay name and the “majority” of its production labels will retain their original identities with a “nod to the B” including those under the Endemol Shine banner (as pictured for Survivor).

Banijay Rights continues to lead distribution activities, while all territory-level holding companies will switch to Banijay.

As part of its “re-imagined brand,” Banijay has implemented new logos (pictured below) and overhauled its website.

banijay_logo_primary_rgb (1)

Paris-headquartered Banijay now has a global footprint spanning 22 territories, 120-plus production companies and a catalog comprising more than 88,000 hours of IP.

CEO Marco Bassetti said in a statement: “The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a major gear shift for our business and that had to be represented in our branding… Celebrating our values, the significant breadth of our new offering and our continued investment in innovative IP, the simple, yet effective branding, provides standout alongside versatility, and we hope in years to come, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking storymaking and a stamp of excellence.”

 

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
  • 148769_7345C-900x0
    Formats

    ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 29, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search