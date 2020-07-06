Formats

The Story Lab acquires French cooking class format “All Together at the Table”

London producer-distributor The Story Lab, a division of the Dentsu Aegis Network, has acquired the worldwide rights to French cooking format All Together at the Table from French media company StoryPlus. The culinary format ...
By
July 6, 2020

London producer-distributor The Story Lab, a division of the Dentsu Aegis Network, has acquired the worldwide rights to French cooking format All Together at the Table from French media company StoryPlus.

The culinary format will feature a famous chef hosting “live, interactive cooking masterclasses” from their home kitchen. Episodes will follow as the chef works against the clock to plate a starter and a main course, or a main course and a dessert, for four people.

Before going live to air, the chef will unveil the menu and necessary ingredients via their and the broadcaster’s social media networks to ensure that viewers can follow along and cook in real time in their homes.

The host chef will also be joined remotely by a co-host, as well as three families from across the country, who will attempt to keep up with the live cooking instructions from their respective kitchens.

The French version of the format – Tous en Cuisine avec Cyril Lignac – is produced locally by Kitchen Factory, under the StoryPlus banner, and is hosted by celebrity chef Cyril Lignac (pictured). The cooking class format launched in March and broadcasts every evening in primetime on M6.

The Story Lab will handle distribution for the format worldwide outside of France.

All Together at the Table has a recipe of cooking tips, celebrity and interactivity that has proven to be irresistible to families in need of some good food and fun,” said Malgorzata Gudel, VP of sales for EMEA at The Story Lab, in a statement. “The format can easily be adapted and scaled for different platforms in any market at a time when there is fast-growing global demand for quality unscripted content.”

“The show’s record-breaking success on M6 illustrates the strong demand for entertainment where people can interact with each other in real time and underpins our belief in the power of live cooking programming,” added StoryPlus president Matthieu Jean-Toscani. “All Together at the Table‘s incredible performance also demonstrates how live programming is linear TV’s most effective weapon against non-linear competition and we are delighted the format is being introduced to new audiences around the world.”

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
  • 148769_7345C-900x0
    Formats

    ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 29, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search