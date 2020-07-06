The Story Lab acquires French cooking class format “All Together at the Table”

London producer-distributor The Story Lab, a division of the Dentsu Aegis Network, has acquired the worldwide rights to French cooking format All Together at the Table from French media company StoryPlus.

The culinary format will feature a famous chef hosting “live, interactive cooking masterclasses” from their home kitchen. Episodes will follow as the chef works against the clock to plate a starter and a main course, or a main course and a dessert, for four people.

Before going live to air, the chef will unveil the menu and necessary ingredients via their and the broadcaster’s social media networks to ensure that viewers can follow along and cook in real time in their homes.

The host chef will also be joined remotely by a co-host, as well as three families from across the country, who will attempt to keep up with the live cooking instructions from their respective kitchens.

The French version of the format – Tous en Cuisine avec Cyril Lignac – is produced locally by Kitchen Factory, under the StoryPlus banner, and is hosted by celebrity chef Cyril Lignac (pictured). The cooking class format launched in March and broadcasts every evening in primetime on M6.

The Story Lab will handle distribution for the format worldwide outside of France.

“All Together at the Table has a recipe of cooking tips, celebrity and interactivity that has proven to be irresistible to families in need of some good food and fun,” said Malgorzata Gudel, VP of sales for EMEA at The Story Lab, in a statement. “The format can easily be adapted and scaled for different platforms in any market at a time when there is fast-growing global demand for quality unscripted content.”

“The show’s record-breaking success on M6 illustrates the strong demand for entertainment where people can interact with each other in real time and underpins our belief in the power of live cooking programming,” added StoryPlus president Matthieu Jean-Toscani. “All Together at the Table‘s incredible performance also demonstrates how live programming is linear TV’s most effective weapon against non-linear competition and we are delighted the format is being introduced to new audiences around the world.”