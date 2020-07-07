People/Biz

Sky Studios takes full ownership of UK indie Love Productions

Sky has fully acquired Love Productions six years after taking a 70.41% stake in the outfit behind The Great British Bake Off, Love Productions’ 2019 earnings reveal. The European pay-TV broadcaster, ...
By
July 7, 2020

Sky has fully acquired Love Productions six years after taking a 70.41% stake in the outfit behind The Great British Bake Off, Love Productions’ 2019 earnings reveal.

The European pay-TV broadcaster, owned by Comcast, had acquired the remaining 29.59% of Love Productions’ shares on Feb. 21, making the non-scripted producer a wholly-owned company under the Sky Studios banner.

Founded by creative director Richard McKerrow in October 2004, Love Productions has production bases in London, Bristol and Los Angeles. It has produced such formats as Junior Bake Off and documentaries as Britain Then and Now and 8 Boys And Wanting A Girl.

Jane Millichip (pictured), Sky Studios chief commercial officer, said in a statement: “Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014…. We look forward to continuing to work with Richard and the team as we build on their continued success.”

 

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
  • 148769_7345C-900x0
    Formats

    ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 29, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search