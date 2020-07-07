Sky Studios takes full ownership of UK indie Love Productions

Sky has fully acquired Love Productions six years after taking a 70.41% stake in the outfit behind The Great British Bake Off, Love Productions’ 2019 earnings reveal.

The European pay-TV broadcaster, owned by Comcast, had acquired the remaining 29.59% of Love Productions’ shares on Feb. 21, making the non-scripted producer a wholly-owned company under the Sky Studios banner.

Founded by creative director Richard McKerrow in October 2004, Love Productions has production bases in London, Bristol and Los Angeles. It has produced such formats as Junior Bake Off and documentaries as Britain Then and Now and 8 Boys And Wanting A Girl.

Jane Millichip (pictured), Sky Studios chief commercial officer, said in a statement: “Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014…. We look forward to continuing to work with Richard and the team as we build on their continued success.”