FX, Hulu set “The New York Times Presents” with coronavirus, Breonna Taylor docs

FX and Hulu have partnered to launch The New York Times Presents, a docuseries exploring breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories based on reporting from journalists at The New York Times.

The series features 10 standalone documentaries that will air on Hulu and pay-TV channel FX — both owned by The Walt Disney Company — once per month on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting July 10.

First up, They Get Brave captures the lives of doctors and nurses in New York City, which became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., as they show “awe-inspiring resolve in the face of a breakdown of the healthcare system.”

Producers and directors are Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah.

Premiering Aug. 7, This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing follows the young pop star who was “plucked from obscurity” and given a US$4 million record deal. The film, directed and produced by Alexandra Garcia, sees Fike prepare for his first international tour and make his debut album.

The New York Times Presents also includes a documentary about Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot March 13 by police officers during a raid of her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Award-winning director and producer Yoruba Richen (The Green Book: Guide to Freedom) and New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi are partnering on a film to explore Taylor’s life and investigate the circumstances of her death.

Taylor’s family and others will help reconstruct how the police, executing a search warrant, arrived at her apartment shortly after midnight and shot her five times.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss.

The series is from the team behind The Weekly, a collection of 30 half-hour documentaries that first premiered on FX in June 2019.

The Weekly and The New York Times Presents are distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International.