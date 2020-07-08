Media Ranch reveals format incubator winner, inks deal with FormatEast

Isabelle Laperrière’s dating format Heartbreak Hotel has been selected as the winner of Media Ranch’s French-Canadian format incubator, HorsePower 2.0.

The second annual incubator program saw more than 80 applications entering into the competition, before eight finalists were chosen to create eight formats for broadcast and distribution. The remaining seven formats may also be developed and distributed, Media Ranch said in a release.

Heartbreak Hotel was workshopped by Laperrière with mentor and format expert Lisette van Diepen over a six-month period. The format will receive funding from Quebecor Content to develop it for broadcast, with Media Ranch set to manage production and global distribution.

Media Ranch’s Phil Kalin-Hajdu, head of content and storytelling, provided overall project supervision with input from SVP Tanja Van der Goes, along with president and executive producer Sophie Ferron (pictured).

“Media Ranch, along with our partner Quebecor Content, is thrilled that HorsePower is proving to be a tremendously successful venture. HorsePower 2.0 saw the development of several outstanding formats,” said Ferron in a statement. “The six-month process was even more arduous due to COVID-19 however we came out with great ideation. Winner Isabelle, with the guidance of her phenomenal mentor, has created a show format that is sure to be a major hit.”

Elsewhere, Media Ranch’s Horsepower and South Korea’s FormatEast, an SBS Korea initiative, have joined together for a multi-year co-venture, to split IP and co-develop and co-distribute various projects.

Under the first-look deal, FormatEast will represent select HorsePower formats in Asia while Media Ranch will oversee all territories outside of Asia for select FormatEast properties.

The first project in the exchange to be developed and shopped by FormatEast is the inaugural HorsePower-winning dating format, Family Tripped, which was created by An Tran. Media Ranch, meanwhile, will represent the new Asian format Boundary.