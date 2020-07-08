Docs

Westdoc Online features Submarine’s Josh Braun

July 8, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

In this episode, Braverman talks to Josh Braun (pictured, left), co-founder with his brother Dan (right) of film sales, production and distribution company Submarine Entertainment. Among New York-based Submarine’s successes are such acclaimed and award-winning docs as American Factory, Citizenfour, 20 Feet From Stardom, Man on Wire, Boys State and Searching for Sugarman.

During his conversation with Braverman, Braun discusses the upward trajectory of docs in the theatrical space, the process behind selling projects, Submarine’s approach to finding projects to represent, and what projects are on the way.

To see this and past episodes of Westdoc Online, visit the official site.

