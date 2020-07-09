Beyond International acquires Seven Studios UK, 7Beyond Media Rights

Sydney-headquartered Beyond International (BYI) has acquired London’s Seven Studios UK, growing its production capabilities in the country.

Beyond International has also purchased the remaining 50.98% shares of Los Angeles-based joint venture 7Beyond Media Rights (7Beyond) that were previously owned by Perth-headquartered media company Seven West Media.

The deal, facilitated through BYI’s Irish subsidiary, Beyond Entertainment (BEL), gives BEL 100% ownership of 7Beyond, which was established in 2013 by Seven Network (owned by Seven West Media) and Ireland-headquartered Beyond Productions.

Both Seven Studios UK and 7Beyond will eventually be re-branded as Beyond Productions and will report into John Luscombe, the film and TV production outfit’s GM and EVP.

Seven Studios UK, headed by Damon Pattison, is currently producing the 8 x 60-minute series Pooch Perfect for BBC1. The format has already been produced for Australia’s Seven Network.

The studio was also recently commissioned to film the two-part pilot series My Lottery Dream Home International, a 7Beyond original format, for HGTV in the U.S.

Beyond has acquired international format and finished program distribution rights for Pooch Perfect, including the UK and Australian produced versions.

In a statement, Luscombe said Beyond Productions will work with Pattison and the studio to develop “fresh entertainment and factual content” for both the UK and global markets.

“We are now in an enviable position to not only grow our business in Europe but also to increase the depth of our current development and production capacity based in the U.S. and Australia. Having three strong Beyond hubs will also allow us to expedite productions and share resources as COVID restrictions start to ease in different locations,” he added.

7Beyond, meanwhile, is currently in production on season seven of My Lottery Dream Home for HGTV.

Other credits include Tiny Food Fight (Facebook Watch); Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network); and Hip Hop Houdini (Fuse).

The 7B team will join forces with Beyond’s existing LA-based production unit and, following a re-brand to Beyond Productions, will resume “business as usual” on its slate of pilots in production and programs in “advanced stages” of development.

Mikael Borglund (pictured), CEO and MD of Beyond International, said in a statement the deals allow BYI to enter the UK market with an “established production company” and expand its production capacity in the U.S.

“This is an exciting time for Beyond. We have already expanded our distribution business this year with the acquisition of TCB Media Rights and its extensive catalog, and now we are adding to and strengthening our production capabilities in two of the world’s creative centers,” he said.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton added: “As part of our ongoing transformation, we’ve reassessed our appetite for investment in offshore production interests and have elected to divest Seven Studios UK and our interest in the 7Beyond JV… As part of the divestment, Seven will retain a participation in current projects, as well as all onshore production interests.”