Extra: Christina Sulebakk to lead HBO Europe; Satisfaction snaps up SPT France

Christina Sulebakk to lead HBO Europe

WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., has named Christina Sulebakk as general manager of HBO Europe, effective immediately.

In her new role, Sulebakk will be in charge of the linear networks and streaming service. She reports into Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC.

Sulebakk replaces Hervé Payan, who is leaving the company at the end of August after serving as CEO of HBO Europe for eight years.

Sulebakk most recently held the role of executive vice president, CMO and head of distribution at HBO Europe. She’s been with the company for more than eight years, and has played an integral role in transforming the Central European business into a streaming powerhouse while also launching HBO España.

Satisfaction Group acquires Sony Pictures Television France

French indie reality prodco Satisfaction Group, part of the Arthur World Participation Group, has partnered with Sony Pictures Television to acquire 100% of Sony Pictures Television Production France (SPTF) and Starling to create an 80-20 joint venture.

As part of the joint venture, SPTF will be renamed Satisfy. This marks the third acquisition by Satisfaction Group over the last 12 months, following acquisitions of La Grosse Equipe and Enibas.

Satisfaction Group will develop SPTF and Starling’s non-scripted business in France, which includes The Newlywed Game, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Dragon’s Den and Brainiest.

Meanwhile, SPT will act as Satisfaction Group’s exclusive international distribution partner.

Satisfaction Group is led by CEO Judith Aboulkheir and founded by Arthur Essebag.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Quibi show gets airdate

Fledgling short-form streamer Quibi has set an air date and a title for the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley series that was previously announced in December.

About Face will premiere on the new streaming platform on August 10.

Produced by Alfred Street Industries, the six-episode series will look at icons and moguls in the beauty world. Each episode will highlight a different trailblazer, and features Emily Weiss, Huda Kattan, Jen Atkin, Kylie Jenner, PONY Syndrome and Sir John.

Alfred Street’s Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Mark Landsman and Kim Ray serve as executive producers alongside Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Berg.