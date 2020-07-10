Unscripted

Quibi preps “Get Real” from Scout Productions, Brian Graden Media

By
July 10, 2020

Short-form mobile streamer Quibi has ordered a new documentary series from Queer Eye creator Scout Productions and Punk’d producer Brian Graden Media.

Get Real will spotlight the best and worst of reality television’s impact on society throughout its 30-year history.

The series will also look to explore the myriad ways in which reality television has impacted real life, while providing commentary from culture critics, producers and the stars of seminal reality television series.

Scout’s David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric serve as executive producers alongside Brian Graden and Dave Mace for Brian Graden Media. Sarah Girgis is showrunner.

A premiere date has not yet been set.

