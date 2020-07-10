Travel Channel, Meetinghouse Productions set “The Osbournes Want to Believe”

Travel Channel has set an August premiere date for The Osbournes Want To Believe from New York-headquartered Meetinghouse Productions.

The series will see Portals to Hell star Jack Osbourne (pictured right) attempt to make his parents — musician Ozzy Osbourne (center) and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne (left) – “full-fledged paranormal believers.”

In each hour-long episode, Jack will present a series of paranormal clips to his parents — from Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, “creepy dolls” and “unexplained” apparitions — for them to review and critique in the Osbourne screening room.

The Osbournes Want To Believe premieres Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

For Meetinghouse Productions, executive producers are Elaine White and Jason Cilo. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Ron Simon.