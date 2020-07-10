Unscripted

Travel Channel, Meetinghouse Productions set “The Osbournes Want to Believe”

Travel Channel has set an August premiere date for The Osbournes Want To Believe from New York-headquartered Meetinghouse Productions. The series will see Portals to Hell star Jack Osbourne (pictured right) attempt to ...
By
July 10, 2020

Travel Channel has set an August premiere date for The Osbournes Want To Believe from New York-headquartered Meetinghouse Productions.

The series will see Portals to Hell star Jack Osbourne (pictured right) attempt to make his parents — musician Ozzy Osbourne (center) and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne (left) –  “full-fledged paranormal believers.”

In each hour-long episode, Jack will present a series of paranormal clips to his parents — from Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, “creepy dolls” and “unexplained” apparitions — for them to review and critique in the Osbourne screening room.

The Osbournes Want To Believe premieres Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

For Meetinghouse Productions, executive producers are Elaine White and Jason Cilo. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Ron Simon.

 

 

 

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    Unscripted

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search