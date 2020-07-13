Unscripted

CNN's "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness" to stream on HBO Max

WarnerMedia's nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has acquired the four-part docuseries Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness from CNN. Produced by Whalerock Industries, the CNN Original Series will offer an unfiltered look at actor, documentarian ...
By
July 13, 2020

WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has acquired the four-part docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness from CNN.

Produced by Whalerock Industries, the CNN Original Series will offer an unfiltered look at actor, documentarian and philanthropist Patel as he travels the globe for cultural exploration while searching for answers to “life’s universal questions.”

At each new location, the Master of None actor will be joined by a friend or family member “with whom he shares a big conflict or question about life.”

Pursuit of Happiness will follow Patel as he journeys to Mexico with his parents to discuss retirement and aging; Japan with his wife to explore parenting and gender roles; South Korea with an entrepreneurial friend to examine the benefits and drawbacks of a work/life balance; and Denmark with a Muslim friend to explore the Scandinavian country’s immigration crisis.

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness is executive produced by Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Ravi Patel, Geoffrey Sharp, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox. Nate Thomas and Matt Short are listed as co-executive producers. 

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness launches Aug. 27 on HBO Max.

“Each episode truly was a life-changing journey; I learned so much about myself, laughed with some of the most inspiring people in my life, and gained fifteen pounds,” said Patel in a statement. “With the world in such a crazy place right now, maybe this show is what some of us need, if anything for a laugh or two.”

“We believe Ravi’s funny interactions and lessons learned throughout his travels will resonate with viewers, showing that we are truly all connected and have more in common than we think,” added Lizzie Fox, SVP of non-fiction programming at HBO Max.

