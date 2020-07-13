Unscripted

Exclusive: Mailchimp Presents preps Vice, Arts & Sciences’ docuseries “Essentials”

Business entertainment platform Mailchimp Presents, a content division of email marketing company Mailchimp, is preparing to launch the self-shot docuseries Essentials from Vice Media and boutique studio Arts & Sciences. The five-part, first-person ...
July 13, 2020

Business entertainment platform Mailchimp Presents, a content division of email marketing company Mailchimp, is preparing to launch the self-shot docuseries Essentials from Vice Media and boutique studio Arts & Sciences.

The five-part, first-person series, which filmed between the end of March and July, will provide an in-depth look at the business owners and their employees who managed to step up to the plate during a global pandemic.

Featured in the series will be Anya, an OB/GYN with 15 years’ experience who has seen more women turning to her business during the COVID-19 crisis as families begin looking for support and advocacy while hospitals change their policies; Dempsey Hamilton, owner of Fairfax, Virginia’s Mobius Records, which has shifted to operating as a record shipping center with curbside pick-ups; urban farmer Erika Allen (pictured), who helps operate several community farms and gardens in Chicago; and Gladys Vega, a community organizer and non-profit worker in Boston, seeking to provide food and housing resources to those who need it most.

Also slated to appear in the documentary series are Kelliann Fisher​, a laundress at Spectrum Enterprises in Long Island; Kevin Patrick Bolger, a bike messenger in New York, who has seen a change in how his business operates since COVID-19; John Pope, an obituary writer in New Orleans; Robert Longmire, a Californian truck driver whose business practices have been overhauled; and Rohani Foulkes, a restaurant and grocery store owner in Detroit, who has transitioned her restaurant to be “more of a market,” where customers can pick up locally made goods.

Essentials launches Tuesday (July 14) at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Mailchimp Presents. Episode lengths for all five episodes will run 10 minutes or less.

Essentials is a production of Mailchimp Presents, VICE+ and Arts & Sciences.

    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

