CBS, NAACP ink deal to develop multi-genre content

CBS Television Studios and the NAACP have struck a multi-year partnership to develop and produce scripted, unscripted and documentary content for linear TV networks and streaming platforms.

As part of the agreement, the studio’s creative team will work with the civil rights organization to establish a team of executives and infrastructure to acquire, develop and produce programming.

The partnership will focus on the production of premium content that “expands the number of diverse voices contributing to an ever-evolving society, and by telling inclusive stories that increase the visibility and impact of Black artists in a growing media landscape.”

It also includes a commitment to develop content for the CBS Television Network as well as the ability to sell programming to third-party platforms across the media landscape.

“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” George Cheeks (pictured left)), president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “There is no better partner than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights organization in our country – to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories. At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”

“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” Derrick Johnson (right), NAACP president and CEO, added. “Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience.”