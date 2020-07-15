NBCUniversal struts into streaming space with Peacock launch

NBCUniversal has officially entered the increasingly crowded streaming space with its Peacock service, launching today (July 15) with more than 20,000 hours of content from the NBCU roster and a variety of network and studio partners.

The service, available in three pricing tiers, launches with content from NBC, Bravo, USA Network, Syfy, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, History, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. It will also be the home for a slate of Peacock originals, with Betsy Sleznak overseeing unscripted projects as VP of unscripted development and reporting to Bill McGoldrick, president of original content.

Peacock can be viewed in the U.S. as a free, ad-supported service; a premium, ad-supported tier at US$4.99 per month; and an ad-free premium tier, coming in at $9.99 per month. For the ad-supported versions, the service airs no more than five minutes of ads per hour.

Among the unscripted series hosted in the free tier, which will house more than 13,000 hours of content, are Below Deck, Southern Charm, Chrisley Knows Best, Botched, Flipping Out, Million Dollar Listing New York, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Real Housewives of Dallas, Jay Leno’s Garage, Shahs of Sunset and Undercover Boss; and competition series including Top Chef Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night and American Ninja Warrior Jr.

To complement its live sports programming, the free tier also has a range of sports docs and non-fiction programming including Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

The premium tiers will house the full 20,000-hour content catalog, featuring next-day access to new episodes of current NBC programming including such unscripted hits as America’s Got Talent and The Titan Games. The premium tiers also feature the full array of Peacock Originals, library series and movie programming, as well as a growing range of live and on demand sports content.

Other unscripted series will also be making their way to the new service’s catalog in the near future, including Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens and Cold Case Files.

Peacock is the latest entry into the streaming sweepstakes, following the May launch of HBO Max.

“This is a historic moment for our company as we proudly introduce Peacock to consumers nationwide—a groundbreaking vision that was brought to life by an incredible team of people from across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky,” said Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock, in a statement. “From current, classic and original movies and shows, to live news, sports, curated channels and trending content from around the world, Peacock is the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service that brings together everything consumers love about television and streaming—all in one place.”