World Congress of Science and Factual Producers moving online for 2020

The World Congress of Science and Factual Producers, slated to take place in Strasbourg, France in early December, is moving online due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

A focal point in the conference calendar for the non-fiction content community, the Congress moves to a different location around the globe each year. Organizers say the 2020 online edition will replicate the physical conference, offering panels, keynotes and “virtual social events that encourage networking and collegiality.”

Registration for the event, which will run from December 8-10, opens today (July 15), in tandem with the announcement of the move online. The full roster of programming will be announced in October.

The 2020 edition will introduce the Congress’s inaugural awards for excellence, which will feature 15 award categories including Best Science Communicator, Content with Biggest Impact of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award in Factual Content. Organizers say the awards program will “align with WCSFP’s values of diversity, support for emerging producers and inclusion of all platforms.” The awards will be held on the final day of Congress ’20 via a virtual event.

“The pandemic has focused the world’s attention on the critical role of science producers, creators and communicators,” said Paul Lewis, conference director for WCSFP, in a statement. “Scientists have become real-life superheroes and our delegates are at the forefront of telling their stories to a public hungry for credible, trustworthy information. While we’re disappointed at not being able to have a physical event this year, I can’t imagine a more important time to gather as a global community to learn from each other, exchange ideas and best practices.”