Docs

Animal Planet, Leftfield Pictures set “Surviving Joe Exotic” special

Joe Exotic and the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma — made infamous by Netflix’s Tiger King – are the focus of a new documentary from Discovery’s Animal Planet, called Surviving Joe Exotic. The special ...
By
July 16, 2020

Joe Exotic and the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma — made infamous by Netflix’s Tiger King – are the focus of a new documentary from Discovery’s Animal Planet, called Surviving Joe Exotic.

The special will feature one of the last formal interviews conducted with the controversial former zoo operator — Joe Maldonado-Passage (pictured) — before his arrest in September 2018.

Viewers will follow the stories of animals that “made it out of the zoo for a second chance at life,” and hear from ex-employees such as Saff Saffery — who lost an arm to one of the tigers – rescue leaders, exotic animal experts, and others with “firsthand knowledge” of the animal trafficking and breeding that fueled Maldonado-Passage’s empire.

The film will also include “never-before-seen” footage of Maldonado-Passage filmed for Animal Planet’s Wolves and Warriors in 2018.

Surviving Joe Exotic premieres July 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

It is produced for Animal Planet by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, in association with Luce Change Inc. Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt, Dave Luce and Karen Kunkel Young serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Keith Hoffman is executive producer and Sarah Russell is supervising producer.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search