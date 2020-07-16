Netflix ups Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, adds 10M subscribers in Q2

Netflix released its Q2 results Thursday (July 16), reporting 10 million new subscribers — up from 2.7 million in the year-ago quarter — and naming content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO.

Sarandos (pictured), who joined the streaming giant two decades ago, will serve alongside CEO Reed Hastings and retain his chief content officer duties.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said.

Lead Independent director Jay Hoag added: “Having watched Reed and Ted work together for so long, the board and I are confident this is the right step to evolve Netflix’s management structure so that we can continue to best serve our members and shareholders for years to come.”

Greg Peters was also appointed COO, adding to his chief product officer role. “We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world,” Hastings said.

In Q2, revenue grew 25% year over year, while quarterly operating income exceeded $1 billion. Average streaming paid memberships in Q2 rose 25% year over year.

Netflix said the subscriber bump was largely thanks to “better-than-forecast acquisition and retention.”

“In the first half of this year, we’ve added 26 million paid memberships, nearly on par with the 28 million we achieved in all of 2019,” the company stated in a letter to shareholders, adding “growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of COVID and social restrictions.”

More follows.