People/Biz

Netflix ups Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, adds 10M subscribers in Q2

Netflix released its Q2 results Thursday (July 16), reporting 10 million new subscribers — up from 2.7 million in the year-ago quarter — and naming content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO. Sarandos ...
By
July 16, 2020

Netflix released its Q2 results Thursday (July 16), reporting 10 million new subscribers — up from 2.7 million in the year-ago quarter — and naming content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO.

Sarandos (pictured), who joined the streaming giant two decades ago, will serve alongside CEO Reed Hastings and retain his chief content officer duties.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said.

Lead Independent director Jay Hoag added: “Having watched Reed and Ted work together for so long, the board and I are confident this is the right step to evolve Netflix’s management structure so that we can continue to best serve our members and shareholders for years to come.”

Greg Peters was also appointed COO, adding to his chief product officer role. “We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world,” Hastings said.

In Q2, revenue grew 25% year over year, while quarterly operating income exceeded $1 billion. Average streaming paid memberships in Q2 rose 25% year over year.

Netflix said the subscriber bump was largely thanks to “better-than-forecast acquisition and retention.”

“In the first half of this year, we’ve added 26 million paid memberships, nearly on par with the 28 million we achieved in all of 2019,” the company stated in a letter to shareholders, adding “growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of COVID and social restrictions.”

More follows.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search