Extra: Endemol Shine preps four digital channels; Amazon takes Insight TV series

Endemol Shine Group launches four digital channels on STIRR

Four digital linear channels, Wipeout Xtra, Deal or No Deal, DIY Daily and Reel Truth Crime, are set to launch on U.S. ad-supported streaming service STIRR, as part of a deal with Endemol Shine Group.

Launching first are Wipeout Xtra, a destination for the physical game show Total Wipeout (pictured), and Deal or No Deal, which will be the home to the U.S. version of the game show with Howie Mandel. Both will be available as 24-hour streaming channels.

In addition, titles from Endemol Shine’s archive will launch as video-on-demand and within the STIRR City channel, including Flavor of Love, The Simple Life and My Kitchen Rules.

Later this year Endemol Shine and STIRR will launch DIY Daily, a home and garden-themed channel with Restoration Man, Restoration Home and Build a New Life in the Country; and Reel Truth Crime, featuring Australian Drug Lords, Crime Investigation Australia, and Australian Families of Crime.

Amazon Prime Video takes Insight TV series

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video has picked up eight original unscripted adventure series from Insight TV, including Hunting Fish and Around The World in 80 Tricks.

Series from the millennial-focused producer, distributor and broadcaster will now be available to Amazon Prime members in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa and 55 other territories.

Titles include Access All Areas, following adventurer Francesca Chiorando; Dracula: Escape the Castle, with two teams passing challenges to find their way out of Dracula’s castle; Hunting Fish, with Thom Hunt testing his angler skills; King of the Hammers: The Ultra4 Saga, a reality series based on the U.S. off-road competition; and MTB Heroes: Trailblazers, a documentary series on mountain biking riders.

Additional titles in the deal include Road to Gymkhana Grid, a feature doc following eight world-class divers journeying to South Africa to compete in the world drifting championship, and Around the World in 80 Tricks, which stars magicians Magical Bones and Pete Heat as they bring their unique brand of trickery to the streets of Europe and Asia.

The Weather Channel pre-buys The World’s Deadliest Weather

The fourth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather has been acquired by The Weather Channel, and is set to feature archive and user-generated footage of extreme weather events from across the planet, including Australia’s devastating bush fires and India’s catastrophic monsoon flooding.

Produced by the Brighton-based back2back Productions, the 13 x 60-minute fourth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather was ordered by BBC Earth.

It’s due to be delivered at the end of the year, and will air across the Nordics, Africa and Asia on the BBC’s premium factual subscription channel.

The show’s finance and The Weather Channel sales were brokered by Back2Back’s partner on the series Drive, who also manage global distribution.