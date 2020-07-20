BriteSpark East secures factual commissions from C5

ViacomCBS-owned UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned BriteSpark East, part of Argonon Group, to produce two docuseries about rivers in Europe and the U.S.

The 6 x 60-minute series World’s Most Scenic River Journeys will tell the stories of six rivers in Europe and “beyond,” following the waterways from “source to sea” and meeting the people who live and work along the route.

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys will follow a similar format to BriteSpark’s Bill Nighy-narrated World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, which first aired on Channel 5 in 2019.

C5 has also ordered a yet-untitled 3 x 75-minute series that will explore the Mississippi River, blending history, culture and engineering to offer a look at the ecological and sociological importance of the river, which flows over 2,000 miles from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.

Both series were ordered by Daniel Pearl, C5′s factual commissioning editor. Production on both programs is expected to begin soon.

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys is executive produced by Tom Porter and the series producer is Helen White. The Mississippi project is also executive produced by Porter.