Channel 4, Plimsoll get “Good with Wood”

UK pubcaster Channel 4 is entering the world of woodworkers with Good with Wood, a competitive series from Bristol-based natural history prodco Plimsoll Productions.
The six-part entertainment series is presented by Mel Giedroyc, and sees woodworker contestants create a ‘Big Build,’ a large and imaginative wooden structure and objects. A panel of expert judges will assess the design, technique and skill.
Produced by Plimsoll Productions out of their Cardiff office, Good with Wood is executive produced by Grant Mansfield and Karen Plumb, and was ordered by C4′s commissioning editor of popular factual, Daniel Fromm.
Magnify Media handles worldwide distribution.
“In a throwaway world, more and more people are turning to woodwork to connect them to nature and their creativity,” said Plimsoll’s Plumb in a statement. “We’re delighted to be making this escapist and ambitious competition for Channel 4.”
“Joyous, insightful and entertaining, this series is feel-good fact ent and an antidote to our times, as it celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry of the country’s finest woodworkers,” added Fromm.
