Formats

Channel 4, Plimsoll get “Good with Wood”

UK pubcaster Channel 4 is entering the world of woodworkers with Good with Wood, a competitive series from Bristol-based natural history prodco Plimsoll Productions.The six-part entertainment series is presented by ...
By
July 20, 2020

UK pubcaster Channel 4 is entering the world of woodworkers with Good with Wood, a competitive series from Bristol-based natural history prodco Plimsoll Productions.

The six-part entertainment series is presented by Mel Giedroyc, and sees woodworker contestants create a ‘Big Build,’ a large and imaginative wooden structure and objects. A panel of expert judges will assess the design, technique and skill.

Produced by Plimsoll Productions out of their Cardiff office, Good with Wood is executive produced by Grant Mansfield and Karen Plumb, and was ordered by C4′s commissioning editor of popular factual, Daniel Fromm.

Magnify Media handles worldwide distribution.

“In a throwaway world, more and more people are turning to woodwork to connect them to nature and their creativity,” said Plimsoll’s Plumb in a statement. “We’re delighted to be making this escapist and ambitious competition for Channel 4.”  

“Joyous, insightful and entertaining, this series is feel-good fact ent and an antidote to our times, as it celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry of the country’s finest woodworkers,” added Fromm.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search