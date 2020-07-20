Unscripted

Waddell Media delivers “Gardening Together with Diarmuid Gavin” to Irish broadcasters

Irish broadcasters RTÉ and BBC1 Northern Ireland are launching a gardening series with garden designer and television personality Diarmuid Gavin. The six-part Gardening Together with Diarmuid Gavin will follow Gavin direct from his ...
By
July 20, 2020

Irish broadcasters RTÉ and BBC1 Northern Ireland are launching a gardening series with garden designer and television personality Diarmuid Gavin.

The six-part Gardening Together with Diarmuid Gavin will follow Gavin direct from his own garden sanctuary as he helps enthusiastic gardeners — from novices to seasoned green thumbs – by offering advice, planting suggestions and bringing in tips from horticultural experts.

The quick-turnaround series aims to reflect how many people in Ireland have turned to gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardening Together with Diarmuid Gavin is produced by Waddell Media, with Lee Salisbury serving as series producer.

RTÉ One premiered the series on July 17, while BBC1 in Northern Ireland premieres it today (July 20).

“The idea for this series was born out of lockdown; not only were people spending more time in their gardens, but it was also a series that I knew we could film and deliver safely at this time, creating much needed work for our amazing team when so many other productions had to be put into hiatus,” said Jannine Waddell, managing director of Waddell Media, in a statement.

“It’s been so rewarding to join with gardening friends to get the country growing again,” said Gavin. “From city plots to rural plains, we have cajoled and encouraged a new band of gardeners to come together to inspire and delight.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    Unscripted

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    Unscripted

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search