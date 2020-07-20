Jarrett Creative options “Why We Snap” book for true crime series

New York-based prodco Jarrett Creative has optioned the true crime book Why We Snap from author and neurobiologist Douglas Fields.

Why We Snap: Understanding the Rage Circuit in Your Brain – released by Dutton Publishing — investigates the “root causes” of violence. The book builds on Fields’ research that “all human anger and violence is sparked by one of nine rage triggers.”

Jarrett Creative is developing a TV series based on the book that explores the question: “What causes a seemingly normal person to snap into a violent, murderous rage?”

Presented in nine parts, each episode of Why We Snap is built around one of Fields’ nine triggers, from the “desire to obtain a mate” to the “need to correct perceived injustice.”

By examining homicide cases, conducting social/lab experiments and analyzing brain scans of “prolific criminals,” each episode traces real-life instances of brutality back to one of the triggers.

Each episode also includes celebrated stories of “extreme heroism,” such as individuals who have lifted a car off of someone who is trapped or rescued a drowning stranger, in order to demonstrate that the same “biological wiring that can turn someone into a killer can also turn them into a hero.”

The project is executive produced by Seth Jarrett and Julie Insogna-Jarrett.