Formats

BBC1 sets fall premiere for ModestTV-produced “Little Mix The Search”

BBC1′s previously-announced performance series Little Mix The Search will premiere this fall, the pubcaster confirmed. The seven-part series will see music group Little Mix (pictured) — comprising Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, ...
By
July 21, 2020

BBC1′s previously-announced performance series Little Mix The Search will premiere this fall, the pubcaster confirmed.

The seven-part series will see music group Little Mix (pictured) — comprising Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – create bands and become mentors to a “new wave of talent.”

Singers who make it into the new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

BBC stated the production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to “ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly.”

Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, controller, entertainment commissioning.

Andrea Hamilton is EP for ModestTV, and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.

Hamilton, previously COO at OMTV, launched ModestTV in October with London-based Modest! Management, owned by Harry Magee and Richard Griffiths.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search