BBC1 sets fall premiere for ModestTV-produced “Little Mix The Search”

BBC1′s previously-announced performance series Little Mix The Search will premiere this fall, the pubcaster confirmed.

The seven-part series will see music group Little Mix (pictured) — comprising Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – create bands and become mentors to a “new wave of talent.”

Singers who make it into the new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

BBC stated the production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to “ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly.”

Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, controller, entertainment commissioning.

Andrea Hamilton is EP for ModestTV, and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.

Hamilton, previously COO at OMTV, launched ModestTV in October with London-based Modest! Management, owned by Harry Magee and Richard Griffiths.