Extra: Knowledge Network extends Buttignol’s contract; Idris Elba to receive BAFTA Special Award

Rudy Buttignol remains head of Knowledge Network



British Columbia public broadcaster Knowledge Network has extended Rudy Buttignol‘s contract as president and CEO to Oct. 31, 2024.

He has been with the pubcaster since 2007 as it rebranded as an educational broadcaster for the province, launched an Endowment Fund and acquired the BBC Kids channel. That co-venture with BBC Studios generated over $18 million in revenues over eight years, which funded Knowledge Network’s HD service and streaming platforms.

Buttignol is also chair of the Canadian Association of Public Educational Media, with members Tele-Quebec, Group Media TFO, TVOntario and Knowledge Network.

Idris Elba to receive BAFTA Special Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will bestow the BAFTA Special Award to actor, writer and producer Idris Elba OBE.

One of BAFTA’s highest honors, Elba (pictured) receives the award for both achievements in his career and his commitment to championing diversity and new talent.

In addition to being known for playing Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire and the titular role in BBC drama Luther, Elba’s non-scripted credits include Quibi car stunt series Elba Vs Block, the documentary Mandela, My Dad and Me and Discovery’s Idris Elba: No Limits.

He also founded production company Green Door Pictures, which aims to create inclusion and opportunity for undiscovered film talent. Green Door has aligned with Film London, Creative Access and the MAMA Youth Project to provide on-the-job training and help undiscovered talent find a way into the industry.

He’ll receive the award at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on July 31.

Previous recipients for television including Nicola Shindler, Clare Balding, John Motson, Henry Normal, Nick Fraser, Lenny Henry, Delia Smith and Cilla Black.

Allen Media Group’s seven networks to launch in UAE

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, part of Allen Media Group, has inked a deal for seven of its television networks to air in the United Arab Emirates on the du telecom platform from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).

The deal, a first between SAWA Rights Management and Entertainment Studios Network, is part of an overall arrangement to soon extend to other Middle East and North Africa regions, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunis, Algeria, Morocco and their territories.

The seven networks that are part of the deal include Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Justice Central.TV.

LGI Media inks copro deals for Tibet: Roof of the World

Australian distribution company LGI Media (formerly Looking Glass International) has sold the blue-chip wildlife title Tibet: Roof of the World to Japan, France and Sweden.

The coproduction agreements for the IFA Media-produced film will see pubcasters NHK in Japan, France Televisions and SVT in Sweden also airing broadcast versions.

IFA Media, a Singapore-based prodco, partnered with China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), and Shenzhen Top Vision Film Co. to gain unprecedented access to one of the most difficult places to film – the highest mountain plateau on Earth.

Tibet: Roof of the World follows the Tibetan wolves, rare snub-nosed monkeys, chiru antelopes and pika who tough out the elements all year and thrive.

The film will have a theatrical release in China, and was coproduced with the Smithsonian Channel. It’s set to premiere in the UK and U.S. in September.

The new deals were brokered by Nha-Uyen Chau, founder and CEO of LGI Media, the company that holds worldwide distribution rights.