CuriosityStream taps media veteran Bakori Davis as MD, head of int’l

Niche Media Global executive Bakori Davis has boarded American factual SVOD CuriosityStream in the newly created role of managing director and head of international.

In the post, Davis (pictured) will be tasked with driving the expansion of the Maryland-based streamer’s popular factual brand across all markets and platforms, with responsibility for securing and negotiating new distribution deals and developing strategic business partnerships worldwide.

He will also oversee all international commercial operations, including channel distribution, ad sales, marketing, content licensing and the development of digital platforms.

Davis reports directly into Bill Goodwyn, CuriosityStream’s chief revenue officer and EVP of strategy, business development & partnerships, while working closely alongside Bob Gold, SVP of distribution.

“Bakori’s new role signals our commitment to growing the reach of CuriosityStream’s trademark factual entertainment to regions around the world,” said Goodwyn in a statement. “He has a stellar track record of working with global partners to create value for their platforms, viewers, customers and stakeholders. This, coupled with Bakori’s deep experience in building both teams and strategic relationships, will help us accelerate our expansion into key markets.”

Davis most recently served as partner and managing director of Niche Media Global, the New York-based international media services firm he co-founded in 2015. Before this, Davis was VP of commercial operations at A+E Networks UK, where he oversaw the London firm’s commercial functions and oversaw the company’s growth across the UK, Ireland, Central and Eastern Europe, the Nordics, Benelux, Iceland, Greece and Africa.

He also held the title of VP of content distribution at Viacom Media Networks where he was responsible for growing the distribution of MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET.