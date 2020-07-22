eOne teams with civil rights lawyer on social justice docuseries “Burden of Justice”

Hasbro-backed Entertainment One (eOne) has partnered with civil rights lawyer L. Chris Stewart (pictured) to develop Burden of Justice, a docuseries aiming to provide an in-depth account of the fight for civil rights.

The series will spotlight Stewart’s most high-profile cases resulting in wrongful death at the hands of police brutality, while also documenting the physical dangers and emotional burden placed on Stewart himself.

Episodes will combine the use of never-before-seen footage and archive with personal interviews with families and friends of victims, witnesses, members of Stewart’s team, and Stewart’s own words “to showcase these politically-charged cases in a completely new way.”

Burden of Justice will detail Stewart’s efforts to uncover the truth and bring forth justice for the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks. The series will also look to shed light on the cases of Walter Scott, who was shot in the back by police; Alton Sterling, who was held down and killed by police in Baton Rouge; Gregory Towns of Georgia, who was tased to death by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call; and Chase Sherman, who was handcuffed and stunned numerous times with a Taser and died 30 minutes later.

A native of Atlanta, Stewart is a managing partner of personal injury litigation law firm Stewart, Seay & Felton Trial Attorneys, and in 2018 received a billion-dollar jury verdict for a sexual assault victim.

Stewart is the first and only African-American voted Attorney of the Year for the State of Georgia. He has received several awards for his work, including the Julia Humbles’ Civil Rights Award, the Pinnacle Leadership Award, the Esquire Award, the Wiley Branton Award for Leadership, the Outstanding Citizen Award for the State of Georgia, the Georgia Senate Outstanding Public Service Proclamation, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Chairman’s Award, and the R.E. Thomas Civil Rights Award.

eOne’s Madison Merritt, EVP of unscripted television development, developed and oversees the project for the Toronto-based studio. Stewart serves as executive producer.